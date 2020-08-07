WGCL News — Indiana State Police Watching for Motorists Passing School Buses

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Fox59.com)

Indiana police are planning additional patrols to crack down on motorists who pass stopped school buses as students begin fall classes.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced it is providing federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to more than 200 local police agencies to safeguard students as they board and leave school buses.

The coronavirus outbreak will hurt Halloween candy sales due to fewer parties and trick-or-treaters. We will not be clear of the pandemic in any way before the leaves turn, said Dipanjan Chatterjee, VP, and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research.

Anticipating less demand, The Hershey Company shifted production away from Halloween-themed items,” said CEO Michele Buck. Trick-or-treating represents about half of Hershey’s Halloween candy sales, Buck noted.Shoppers generally buy in the final two weeks of October.

With Covid-19 still a threat, fewer people appear willing to walk door-to-door collecting candy from neighbors. A mere 27% of U.S. adults plan to take their kids trick-or-treating this Halloween, according to a mid-July Harris Poll survey.

Major cruise lines are extending a suspension of operations out of U.S. ports until Sept. 15, the Cruise Lines International Association announced.

“Due to the ongoing situation related to COVID-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to voluntarily extend the period of suspended U. S. passenger operations,” the CLIA said.

Members of the trade group, which includes cruising giants such as Royal Caribbean, Carnival Corp., and Norwegian Cruise Line, had previously announced a pause of operations on March 13.

March 14, the CDC issued a no-sail order for cruise ships, and April 9 it extended the order to July 24.

“Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crew members,” CLIA said.