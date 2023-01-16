WGCL NEWS — Indiana State Police Looking for Motor Carrier Inspectors

By Diane Daily

In observance of Martin Luther King Day, all city, county, state and federal offices are closed. There will be no mail delivery today. The City of Bloomington’s annual Martin Luther King birthday celebration will be held tonight at the Buskirk Chumley Theater. The event is free and will start with a reception at 6:00.

As we reported last week, Indiana has been hit hard by the flu this year, but it seems to be slowing down a bit. The State Department of Health’s latest influenza report shows a drop in the number of patients being diagnosed with the flu. While hospitalizations are down, flu-related deaths in Indiana and around the country haven’t seen a decrease. Of the reported deaths this season, most occurred in people who were 65 or older. The CDC says the majority of influenza viruses tested are similar to those included in this season’s vaccine. They’re recommending anyone who hasn’t gotten a flu shot to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

In other news, the Indiana State Police is looking for Motor Carrier Inspectors. The inspectors are civilian employees who enforce state and federal laws, and rules and regulations pertaining to commercial motor vehicles. Trainees will attend the Motor Carrier Inspection School that starts in May. The deadline to apply is February 19th. You can visit the Indiana State Police website for more information.

Bloomington’s popular Freeze Fest is coming up this Friday and Saturday. This year’s festivities will include a Chili cookoff to benefit United Way. The cookoff will be held at the Mill from 11 to 2:00 on Saturday. A “Some Like It Hot” chili eating contest is scheduled for 12:30. Tickets for the Cookoff are $12 for adults. Kids 10 and under will get in for free.