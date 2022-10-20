WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

By Diane Daily

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase.

The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th.

Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around

5-years-old. The boy was about four feet tall with short hair and a slim build.

Police have received hundreds of tips, but none that have led to the boy’s identity.

Early voting is underway throughout the state. Anyone who is registered to vote in the midterm elections will be automatically registered for next year’s primary elections.

A coalition of Bloomington-based organizations is partnering with UBER to offer free rides to early voting and on Election Day. The rides are available to any registered voter living in Monroe County.

The local organizations joining the Monroe County National Organization for Women include the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, IU Student Government, the League of Women Voters, IU Civics Leader Center, IU Political and Civic Engagement, and the IU and Monroe County chapters of the NAACP.

The City of Bloomington is accepting applications for openings on several of its boards and commissions.

In addition to working in an advisory capacity, the boards and commission often work with City departments to contribute to policy updates, approve resolutions and fund community projects.

A complete list of openings and application information is available on the City of Bloomington website.

Final preparations are underway for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.

This will be the 16th year for the fundraising campaign. A kickoff luncheon will be held on Tuesday, November 15th at the Monroe County Convention Center.

Many of us have started making our holiday travel plans and a new report has confirmed what some travelers already know.

The new 2023 Air Travels Report from Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Corporation says late afternoon flights are more likely to be delayed.

U.S. Flights that depart after 3 p.m. are 64-percent more likely to be cancelled.

Typically, Sundays are the worst day for cancellations while Wednesday flights have the best chance of leaving on schedule.