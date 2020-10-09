WGCL News — Indiana State Board of Education Releases School Grades

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Chalkbeat Indiana)

The Indiana State Board of Education has released A through F letter grades for schools.

This is the second year the Board has used the Hold Harmless provision. This means schools may not receive a lower grade than what they got in the last 2 years.

The grades for all Indiana schools and corporations may be found at:

www.doe.in.gov/accountability/find-school-and-corporation-data-reports

Indiana’s infant mortality rate fell last year to the lowest level since the state began recording the deaths more than a century ago.

The preliminary data from the State Department of Health shows the statewide infant mortality rate fell from 6.8 per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 6.5 in 2019. The mortality rate among Black infants fell from 13.0 to 11.0 last year.

A total of 527 Indiana babies died before their first birthdays in 2019, down from 559 in 2018 and 602 in 2017.

From 2013 to 2017, Indiana’s average infant mortality rate was 7.3 per 1,000 compared to the national average of 5.9 over the same period.

Last year’s decline marks the third consecutive year that Indiana’s infant mortality rate has fallen.

Bicycle thefts in Bloomington spike when students return every fall, but this year IU police say the theft reports are higher than usual.

IU Police Deputy Chief Shannon Bunger said one of the reasons for the increase could simply be an uptick in reports.

Bunger said most of the thefts are happening around residence halls.