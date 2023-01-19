WGCL NEWS — Indiana Revenue Collections Higher Than Anticipated

By Diane Daily

There is good economic news for Indiana. Revenue collections for December were higher than anticipated. The latest report from Indiana State Budget Agency shows General Fund revenues last month totaled $1 point 7 billion. The higher than predicted collections from individual income tax and interest revenues balanced out lower-than-expected collections from the state’s sales tax and corporate taxes. Every year, millions of Americans make a resolution to lose weight. A lot of those promises are made in January. So it’s not surprising that there has been a big increase in the number of fake weight loss ads this month. The Indiana Better Business Bureau warns us to be very careful when any product that promise quick, dramatic results including body wraps, supplements and skin patches. The Bureau also cautions about special herbs or what are advertised as “natural” products for quick weight loss. Some of the products have been recalled for containing ingredients with potentially dangerous effects.

The Bloomington Trashion Refashion Runway Show is celebrating its 13th anniversary this year. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Center for Sustainable Living. Designers use discarded materials to make their one-of-kind garments. Past outfits have been constructed from packing materials, video tape, venetian blinds, bottle caps and camp chairs. You can submit up to three designs in the Trashion or Re-fashion category. Again this year, group submissions will be accepted. This year’s Runway Show will be April 16th at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater.

Lesser-known areas of Lake Monroe will be explored during this year’s Winter Exploration Hike Series. The Program is being offered by DNR staff at the Paynetown State Recreation area. Each session will last about two hours and participants can hike at their own pace as they check out areas of interest. The program is recommended for those 12 and over. The registration deadline is this weekend.