WGCL News — Indiana vs Notre Dame Football on the Schedule for 2030

Jim Inman (Photo: IU Athletics)

Tickets aren’t available yet, but you may want to mark your calendars for August 31 and September 27.

August 31, 2030 and September 27, 2031, that is.

On Monday, Indiana University and the University of Notre Dame scheduled a home-and-home football series. The Hoosiers will travel to South Bend to play Notre Dame in 2030, while the Fighting Irish will come to Memorial Stadium the following year.

The last time the two teams met was in 1991 in South Bend. By the time the two teams meet, it will be nearly 40 years since the last contest.

The last time Notre Dame came to Bloomington was 1950… and IU won 20-7.

“I’m looking forward to facing one of the most storied programs in the history of college football,” IU head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “It’s tremendous for the state of Indiana and for our fans, and it will be a great opportunity for our players.”

In late 1903, the Wright Brothers made the first controlled, sustained flight in a heavier-than-air aircraft.

In 2021, the first controlled flight on Mars took place.

While there wasn’t a human sitting in the pilot’s seat, the four-pound craft was piloted from over 170 million miles away by a variety of NASA scientists and team members.

The drone-sized helicopter left the ground on Mars at 3:34 am EDT on Earth. The flight comes sixty days after the Perseverance rover landed on the red planet.

The helicopter rose to a height of nearly 10 feet, hovered in the air for nearly 40 seconds, rotated 100 degrees and then landed back safely on the ground.

Data and photos from the flight will be sent back to Earth in the coming days. The images are from a color camera that is 13 megapixels – not much more than a smart phone.

Perseverance had to scout for an airfield that was safe for the helicopter to land in, including an area with rocks smaller than two inches. The flight time had to be balanced with enough charge from the solar panels and before wind velocities would make flying difficult.

NASA scientists plan to do more flights, with heights of 10-16 feet and durations up to 90 seconds.