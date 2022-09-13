WGCL News — Indiana is adding to its budget surplus

By Diane Daily

Indiana is adding to its budget surplus. The State Budget Agency is reporting General Fund revenues totaled more than $1 and a half billion last month. That’s 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year.

The state’s healthy budget surplus made it possible for Indiana taxpayers to receive an Automatic Tax Refund this summer.

All the direct deposits are being handled by the Indiana Department of Revenue. Those payments started in mid-August. A spokesperson for the State Auditor’s office says the printing and mailing process for the checks is on schedule and should wrap up by early next month.

A new study finds lots of American have regrets about college but not about having to pay high tuition fees.

The national survey indicates the biggest regret most of us have is the college major we chose…and it isn’t limited to just a couple of degrees.

Nearly 50% of the respondents who studied humanities or the arts later wished they’d studied something else. About 45% of people surveyed who majored in social and behavioral sciences have regrets as well.

About a third of the education, business and life sciences majors believe they should have studied something else.

Engineering students were the most satisfied with their career choice.

Since the start of fall semester, IU Police have been investing a number of bike thefts on campus.

Most of the bike have been stolen from bike racks near residence halls, including Wright Quadrangle, Eigenmann Hall, Cedar Hall and Forest Quad. Not surprisingly, most of the bike thefts occurred during the overnight hours.

The Tuesday Farmers Market at Switchyard Park will be wrapping up in a couple of weeks, but it’s still on for today from 4:00 until 7:00. In additional to locally grown fruits and vegetables and locally processed meats, the market will also host A Fair of the Arts with demonstrations and displays of arts and fine crafts by local and regional artists.