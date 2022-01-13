WGCL News — Indiana Goes Red With COVID

COVID-19 continues to impact Hoosiers.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

The majority of Indiana remains in the red on the state’s COVID-19 website.

Monroe County reported 1,081 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents on Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate is 19.99 %.

More than 350 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Monroe County Wednesday. That number was a record for the county.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate is currently at 27.8 %.

The Indiana Department of Health reported earlier this week that more than 19,000 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.

***

Congressman Trey Hollingsworth is changing careers.

The Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday that the US Congressman would not be seeking reelection to Indiana’s 9th Congressional District. Hollingsworth’s district includes Monroe County and well as portions of south-central Indiana.

Hollingsworth, a Republican, was elected in 2016. During his time in Congress Hollingsworth has supported term limits for politicians.

He will conclude his third term before leaving Congress.

In the exclusive editorial for the Indy Star, Hollingsworth addressed the need for people outside of politics to become involved in government.

“I ran for Congress to return this government to the people from the career politicians who had broken it, and I will be damned if I become one in the process,” he wrote. “I hope Hoosiers will replace their Congressman with someone with a similar attitude.”

***

Commuters on northbound South Walnut Street Wednesday afternoon were rerouted after a fire was reported.

The blaze occurred in the 700 block of South Walnut Street.

As of Wednesday evening, firefighters were still monitoring the situation.

***

Today is National Rubber Ducky Day. The occasion is marked because of a 1973 Sesame Street calendar – three years after Ducky appeared with Big Bird and Ernie on the children’s show.

The earliest patent for a rubber duck toy came in 1928 for Landon Smart Lawrence. He created a toy that would return to its upright position if it was tipped over.

Most of the ducks made today are either plastic or vinyl… but you may still remember the lyrics to Ernie’s “Rubber Ducky” song. That’s your earworm for the day…