WGCL News — Indiana Food Bank Operators Call for Increased Federal Funding

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Hoosier Times)

Indiana food bank operators struggling with a surge in demand are calling for increased federal funding for assistance programs that help people pay for items at grocery stores.

Many have turned to food banks to feed their families. But food banks and pantries were not set up to store and distribute the fresh food they are now receiving. Some even had to throw away food gone bad.

Storage and refrigeration is the number one problem, especially as food banks shift to distributing more fresh food.

A push by food charities to increase federal food assistance programs for low-income families has had mixed results. Lawmakers increased food assistance to families with children who receive free and reduced lunches at school.

However, food bank operators did not get the 15% increase to the maximum benefit they wanted for the food stamps program, for people with very low incomes.

For a single person, the program is capped at $204 a month, which drives people to pantries, said Emily Bryant, the Executive Director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.

Food banks and pantries are feeling pressure as the majority of National Guard soldiers who have been helping out are returning to other duties. Food banks are recruiting volunteers to prevent cutting hours.

Hear the Vice Presidential Debate from Salt Lake City, tomorrow at 9 PM. Listen at 98.7 and AM 1370, or on online at WGCL radio.com

Franklin College has suspended all in-person classes and activities for this week after an uptick of positive COVID-19 cases in student-athletes.

Tests returned 15 positive COVID-19 tests, out of the 73 student-athletes tested. That’s an increase from only one of the 46 athletes tested the previous week getting a positive result.

In-person classes, athletic activities, and other co-curricular activities will not occur until Oct. 9.

For comprehensive election night coverage tune to WGCL November 3rd at 7.