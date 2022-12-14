WGCL NEWS — Indiana Experiencing High Level of Flu Activity

By Diane Daily

Indiana is one of 10 states reporting a high level of flu activity this month. Health officials says this is going to be a bad flu season but it’s not too late to get vaccinated. The CDC recommends a high-dose vaccine for anyone age 65 and older. The vaccines have four times the potency of a standard flu vaccine.

INDOT is distributing over $119-million to cities, towns and counties around the the state for road improvements through the Community Crossings program. To qualify for funding, local governments need to provide matching funds of 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. Funding for Community Crossings comes from Indiana’s local road and bridge matching grant fund.

The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a public open house tomorrow evening to unveil the proposed concepts for two signature gateways at the city’s principal entry points. During the open house, representatives from Rundell Ernstberger Associates will present ideas for the Miller-Showers Park gateway, on Bloomington’s north side and the Arlington pedestrian bridge gateway on State Road 45/46 east of I-69. The gateways are one of seven Bicentennial bond projects that were announced in 20-18. The one-hour open house will start at 6:00 tomorrow night in the Council Chambers of City Hall.

More than a dozen local businesses are helping the Monroe County Humane Association’s Holiday Donation Drive. Drop boxes are in place through January 5th. On this year’s wish list: Paper towels, dry and canned cat food and dog food. Cat litter, dog treats and large size Ziploc bags. Throughout the year, the Humane Association provides a veterinary clinic, pet food and supply pantry and a spay/neuter assistance program.