WGCL News — Indiana Election Commission Voting By Mail Denied

By: Keith Klein (Photo IndyStar.com)

A federal judge has denied a bid to require the Indiana Election Commission make voting by mail available to – ALL – registered voters this November.

The lawsuit is among several challenging Indiana’s election protocols during the pandemic.

Indiana requires voters to have an accepted and specific reason to use an absentee ballot.

U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Hanlon said in a 19-page ruling that there’s no constitutional right to vote by mail, saying mail-in absentee voting is available as a convenience.

“Plaintiffs have not alleged or shown that the state – through either defendants’ actions or Indiana’s laws – has absolutely prevented them from voting,” Hanlon said.

The judge added that while coronavirus “undisputedly presents new and serious challenges, Plaintiffs have not explained why those challenges trigger constitutional protections when the challenges of working mothers, medical personnel, and those working two jobs do not.”

IU says more than 30-thousand students were tested for coronavirus before the first day of the fall semester, Monday. However, 5,000 students, mostly living off-campus,were not tested by the beginning of classes.

As of a week ago, 10-thousand off-campus students still needed testing, or to present exemption forms, or to file a form stating they would not be returning to campus this semester.

If those students don’t indicate their intent to opt-out of testing, they will lose access to relevant online academic services – like online library access and Canvas – that are essential to virtual learning.

IU spokesperson Chuck Carney said more than 34-thousand on – and, off-campus students were tested upon arrival in Bloomington over the last few weeks.

“There are people who may not even have arrived in Bloomington (yet). We’ll be taking care of that as they come in, and make sure they do get tested,” he said.