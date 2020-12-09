WGCL News — Indiana Coal Industry Hit Hard by Pandemic

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Evansville Courier Press)

Falling demand for US coal, plus the economic challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic, have taken a toll on Indiana’s coal industry.

Evansville-based White Stallion Energy has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and laid off all 260 employees.

The coal company owns six coal mines in southwest Indiana and southeast Illinois.

According to court records, the company applied for $10 million in federal COVID-related aid and hopes to have the loan forgiven.

In the week following Thanksgiving, Indiana was the only state that had more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day per million people, more than any other state, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.

The state saw a seven-day average of more than 6,900 new cases a day over this past weekend.

The state’s average positivity rate, however, is now higher than it has been at any point since late April.

One factor affecting the number is how many people are being tested.

As Donald Trump’s presidency winds down, his administration is ratcheting up the pace of federal executions.

The Bureau of Prisons has in recent weeks announced plans for five executions starting tomorrow. The flurry would conclude just days before the presidential inauguration of death penalty foe Joe Biden.

Attorney General William Barr defended the actions, saying he’ll likely schedule more before leaving office. And Barr urged the Justice Department under Biden to continue executions unless Congress passes and Biden signs an abolition law.

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 81st Trooper Recruit Academy.

Applicants must be willing to serve anywhere in the state. The basic qualifications include being a US citizen and 21 or older.

State Police say the interview process is extensive including a background check, and polygraph examination. Applications deadline is 11:59 PM EST on January 24, 2021.

For additional information, contact your local State Police Post.