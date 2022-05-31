WGCL News – Watch Out for Scams, Warns Attorney General

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers about several scams that have been reported around the state.

Damage from recent storms has brought out unscrupulous con artists offering to clean-up debris, repair roofs and rebuild garages.

The scammers usually show up unannounced and offer to make the needed repairs right away…often claiming they have leftover materials from a project they just finished.

They ask to get paid up front, do a little work and then leave for the day…promising to come back and finish the job. The problem is they don’t show up as promised…and what little work they’ve done is usually substandard.

The Attorney General says to thoroughly check out a contractors’ history before enlisting their services. Ask for IDs and proof they are both bonded and insured. It’s also best to get any offers in writing and to never pay cash.

An update now from City Hall on the number of city employees who have recently tested positive for Covid-19. The most recent statistics show a total of eleven staffers received positive results. The list includes employees from the Bloomington Police and Fire Departments, Parks and Recreation, the Public Works Department, City Utilities and the Bloomington Housing Authority.

Since the start of the pandemic, 324 positive Covid results have been reported by City employees. Covid has been listed a contributing factor in the death of one city worker.

A Kurt Vonnegut Convergence starts tomorrow on the IU campus and at several downtown venues. The day-three festival will highlight the creative spirit of the Hoosier author and is being presented by the IU Arts and Humanities Council.

The festival kicks off the Bloomington summer arts season and will include creative experiences from art and theater, writing workshops and a Nature Tour.

Vonnegut was born in Indianapolis in 1922. His best-known works include Cat’s Cradle, Breakfast of Champions and Slaughterhouse-Five.

Community Kitchen of Bloomington needs volunteers to help with their regular meals and facilitate their summer lunch program.

You can sign up for one shift a week or a combination of shifts. Details are available on the Community Kitchen website.