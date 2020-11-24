WGCL News — In-Person Instruction Finished for College Students

By: Keith Klein (Photo: ABCNews)

Thousands of college students are headed home to finish the semester online. Health officials are pleading for them to do so cautiously as the state continues to see record increases in new coronavirus infections.

Many of the new COVID-19 cases across the state are trending back to the 18- to 30-year-old group, State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. That’s especially concerning as college and university students head home for the holidays, she said.

Box advised students to “behave as if you have COVID, or have been exposed,” and recommended they quarantine at home for 14 days. She encouraged students to wear a mask inside their homes, and avoid seeing elderly relatives until they’ve completed a two-week isolation without symptoms of the virus.

“And please don’t head out to the bars or hang out with all the friends you haven’t seen for months,” she said. “You need to keep those social bubbles small.”

Despite health officials urging Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving this year, this weekend set a record for the most air travelers at U.S. airports since the pandemic hit.

More than 3 million people were screened at U.S. airports during the weekend. Sunday alone, over a million people went through airport checkpoints.

Amazon has launched Amazon Pharmacy, a digital drugstore.

The US-based service is now available. It is like a traditional drugstore with perks for Prime members. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most major insurance with the ability to manage orders on its website. Prime get free two-day delivery.

There’s a savings benefit plan for uninsured or people who don’t want to pay with their insurance plans. Amazon Pharmacy offers an 80% discount on generic medications and 40% off name brands.

Amazon Pharmacy accepts most major insurance.

There’s a savings benefit plan for uninsured or people who don’t want to pay with their insurance plans.