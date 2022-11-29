WGCL News — In Indiana, influenza up by 17%

By Diane Daily

Across the county, there has been a big jump in the number of flu cases the past few weeks and health experts say this flu season is going to be a bad one. In Indiana, confirmed cases of influenza were up by 17%. The Indiana Department of Health reports there have been four confirmed flu-related deaths in the state since monitoring began earlier this fall. Two of the individuals were over 65. According to the CDC, those 65 years and older are at a higher risk of developing serious flu complications compared to younger adults. The increased risk is due in part to changes in our immune defenses as we get older.

A recount petition has been filed in the hotly contested Indiana House District 62 race between Republican Dave Hall and Democrat Penny Githens. After provisional ballots were added to the totals of the November 8th election, Hall was leading Githens by 40 votes. Published reports say the petition, which was filed yesterday, asks for a recount in all 43 precincts in Monroe, Brown and Jackson counties.

A manufacturing company in Loogootee has been chosen to build radar antennas for the US Navy. The Department of Defense announced yesterday that Loughmiller Machine Tool and Design was awarded the $10 million contract. The antennae are part of a three-dimensional radar system used both on land and at sea to detect low-flying and high-altitude missiles and aircraft. The work on the contract is expected to be completed by 2027.

A critically acclaimed documentary about Hoosier baseball legend Carl Eskine will be shown at the Buskirk-Chumley Theatre tomorrow night. “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” is being sponsored by Special Olympics Indiana. Erskine was born in Anderson, Indiana, and played in the major leagues in the 1940’s and 50’s. He and his wife Betty have been advocates for the Special Olympics since their son Jimmy was born with Down Syndrome.

Doors at the Buskirk Chumley will open at 6:30 tand the movie starts at 7:00.