WGCL News — I-69 Opens in Martinsville

Travel between Bloomington and Indianapolis is a lot easier now.

Jim Inman Photo: facebook.com/Bloomington, IN Roads

Santa typically takes to the skies for Christmas, but this year he may have chosen I-69 south through Martinsville to get to Bloomington.

The southbound interstate lanes opened on Thursday last week – three days after the northbound route opened.

Travelers going between Bloomington and Indianapolis no longer have to detour through downtown Martinsville.

In January approximately five miles of Highway 37 were closed to allow for roadway improvements and interchange building for the interstate.

Work still needs to be done, including the installation of signs, landscaping, drainage and more. The work is scheduled to continue into 2022, but is not expected to close the interstate.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the next phase of the interstate build will focus on Highway 37 north of Martinsville to I-465 on the south side of Indianapolis. The interstate project – which will connect Evansville to Indianapolis – is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

***

A Bloomington man died in a plane crash near the Monroe County Airport earlier this month.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that Adam Clark was flying from Chicago to Bloomington when his plane crashed near Tower Road.

Clark was the only one on the plane.

Flight records show Clark had stopped at an airport in Fishers before resuming his trip to Bloomington.

The FAA said that weather conditions were dark, overcast and misty. Visibility was listed at approximately four miles.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash, but turned the investigation over to the FAA.

***

Science fiction shows have often made the preparation of food instantaneous.

But what if you wanted to just taste the food shown on a television screen?

A Japanese professor has created a TV screen that can mimic food flavors. You can’t eat the screen, however – you can only lick it.

According to BBC.com, a variety of canisters spray flavor onto a film which is then rolled over the screen for a viewer to lick.

Professor Homei Miyashita said the cost of the television would be nearly $900 if produced commercially.