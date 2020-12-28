WGCL News — I-69 Construction Detour Begins Next Week

Keith Klein (Photo: I69finishline.com)

A 5-mile stretch of Ind. 37 through Martinsville will be closed by INDOT Jan. 2. The closure is part of the state’s efforts to upgrade Ind. 37 to interstate standards from Martinsville to Indianapolis — completing I-69 through Indiana.

Only weather could cause a delay to the closure, according to Project Manager Sarah Rubin. She said the reason for the full closure was safety…“Not only for the safety of the workers but also the safety for the motoring public.”

The closure allows the work to be completed in one construction season, as opposed to stretching it over two years.

The state’s official detour uses Ind. 39, Ind. 67, and Ind. 144.

It is anticipated that the five-mile stretch of Ind. 37 will be closed for most of 2021. The overall I-69 Finish Line project, the last leg of a decades-long process, is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

[ Updates on the closure can regularly be found online at i69finishline.com/closure, or on the project’s social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @I69FinishLine.]

Bloomington police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man found in Seminary Park Christmas Eve.

Police were called to check on the man who was believed to be dead. Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground in the park. EMS officials attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Investigators learned several people had tried to get the man services Wednesday evening and had offered for him to stay with them overnight, but the man refused and slept in the park.

Bloomington police said they had previously checked on the man once Wednesday evening and twice Thursday morning, but he was sleeping and refused any assistance.

Police said there were no signs of foul play or injuries.

Hunters participating in the Griffy Preserve Deer Cull killed 40 deer in November.

Bloomington Natural Resources Manager Steve Cotter called the event a success.

The purpose of the hunt is to allow the native plants to get big enough to reproduce.

Griffy Lake’s next deer cull will take place next year.