WGCL News — Hospital Demolition Begins in May

Demolition on the former hospital will begin next month.

Jim Inman Photo: libraries.indiana.edu

Renascent, Inc of Indianapolis has been chosen to tear down the former IU Health Bloomington Hospital west of downtown.

IU Health made the announcement Monday.

Demolition equipment has started arriving on-site and the process will begin next month. Renascent said the work hours will run 7:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm.

There will be no implosion of the building – machines will be used to tear down the former hospital in a controlled manner.

Demolition is expected to be complete next year.

***

After a pair of shootings rattled Bloomington over the Little 500 weekend, Bloomington Police have made no arrests and found no connections between the events.

Indiana Public Media reported that surveillance video inside the Kalao Nightclub on North Walnut Street showed the suspect and a victim in an altercation. The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots within the club.

Three people were shot in the attack.

Within 20 minutes of the initial attack, a second shooting incident was reported at 6th and Lincoln Streets. One man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

***

Tesla. SpaceX. Now Twitter.

Elon Musk – the wealthiest person in the world – is set to purchase the social media company.

On Monday Twitter confirmed Musk would acquire the company in a $44 billion deal. If the deal is approved, Twitter would become a privately held company.

Musk owned over 9% of all Twitter shares earlier this month, valued at $2.64 billion, making him the largest company shareholder. The board of directors offered him a seat, which would also limit the number of shares Musk could own. He declined the offer, and instead made a bid to purchase the entire company.

In a tweet on Monday, Musk said “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

Musk says he will enhance Twitter with new features, eliminate spam bots and authenticate users.

Shares of Twitter rose more than 5% on Monday.

Twitter has an estimated 416 million weekly users, according to USA Today, but lags behind Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.