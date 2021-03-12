WGCL News — Hoosiers Receiving America Stimulus Plan Dollars Again

Jim Inman (Photo: Michael Stravato, Texas Tribune)

Hoosiers – and most all Americans – will soon be seeing the impact of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the first direct deposits of up to $1,400 will be arriving to bank accounts by direct deposit.

This is just the first wave of distributions going out.

Payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout March and April, according to Psaki.

Under the guidelines of the program, individuals with an adjusted gross income of $80,000 or less are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $1,400. Joint filers qualify if earning $160,000 or less. Those with dependent children may receive up to $1,400 per child.

Payments phase out beginning at $75,000 and cut off completely for those making over $80,000.

According to the White House, most Americans will receive their payments through direct deposit. Others will receive a debit card or paper check, which take longer to create and distribute.

Next Wednesday, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day… a celebration of all things green and Irish. But who was St. Patrick, and why do we celebrate it? Here’s some trivia for your weekend…

St. Patrick lived during the fifth century, and was the patron saint of Ireland. He was kidnapped as a slave at age 16, but later escaped. He returned to Ireland and is credited with bringing Christianity to its people.

Since the 10 th century, the Irish have held a Roman Catholic feast on St. Patrick’s Day. The first parade to make the occasion was held on March 17, 1601, in the area of St. Augustine, Florida.

In 1962, Chicago began dying the Chicago River green. The practice was done to trace illegal sewage, and Chicago city workers thought the coloring would be a unique way to celebrate the holiday.

Savannah, Georgia, has one of the largest celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day.

Most everyone wears green on St. Patrick’s Day – but why? Of course, Ireland is the Emerald Isle, but there are other reasons. St. Patrick is thought to have used shamrocks to teach people about the Holy Trinity… and the green in the Irish flag traditionally represents the Catholics of Ireland.

An Irish stout – Guinness – is often ordered on St. Patrick’s Day. On a typical day, roughly 600,000 pints of Guinness are drank by Americans. On March 17, that number jumps to 3 million pints.