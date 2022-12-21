WGCL NEWS — Hoosiers Prepare for Major Winter Storm

By Diane Daily

As the Hoosier state braces for a major winter storm, INDOT officials say they are ready to handle whatever comes our way. The Transportation Department has more than 1,000 snowplows, 2,000 drivers, mechanics and managers who will work alternating 12-hour shifts to keep the state’s interstate highways, routes and state roads as safe as possible. During winter storms, INDOT plows every interstate highway, U.S. route and state road every 2 to 3 hours.

Later today, the FBI and Greenwood Police will hold a news conference to share additional findings on the fatal shooting that happened at the Greenwood Park Mall in July. The shooter killed three people before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander. At this morning’s press conference, authorities are expected to discuss the shooter’s motive and the information that was found on his cellphone.

A lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District has resulted in the arrest of members of a burglary ring that was operating in Lawrence County. The investigation started in early April after authorities were contacted by the owners of a local farm supply store, who reported their business had been burglarized. The thieves got away with tools and a large amount of cash and the business sustained a lot of damage. Police quickly identified potential suspects and also learned of several other thefts and burglaries in Mitchell. This week, officers from the State Police, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Mitchell Police Department arrested seven Lawrence County residents on various charges including, burglary, theft and possession of a firearm.

And we have one reminder to pass along today, the City of Bloomington has converted the Maxwell Lane and Sheridan Road intersection from a two-way stop-controlled intersection into an all-way stop-controlled intersection. ‘Stop Ahead’ signs and temporary red flags have been posted in the area to alert drivers to the change in the traffic pattern.