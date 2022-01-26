WGCL News — Hoosiers and Cell Phone Privacy

What secrets does your cell phone hold?

Have you ever had the discussion about feeling “tracked” by your cell phone and the apps and programs you regularly use?

The state of Indiana wants Hoosiers to know how they are tracked by Google – and is suing the company for deception.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in Washington, DC, Indiana and three other states alleged that Google has deceived customers about how their locations are tracked and used. The lawsuit, filed by DC Attorney General Karl Racine, says that Google has misled users into thinking they can control information collected by the internet search company.

Indiana, Texas and Washington filed similar lawsuits on Monday as well.

In a news release, Racine’s office said that “Google’s business model relies on constant surveillance of its users.” The lawsuit said that Google has a “powerful financial incentive to obscure the details” about location-data collection.

Google is disputing the claims. In a response, the company said they have built privacy features into their products and allowed for controls of location data.

The IU women’s basketball team will see another postponement on the schedule.

After having to delay two games in the last week due to COVID challenges on the team, the game on Thursday will also be postponed.

The Hoosiers were scheduled to play Illinois at home, but the Illini are dealing with COVID protocols in their program.

This is the fifth game this season for the Hoosiers to be impacted by the pandemic.

The women’s basketball team is scheduled to play at Michigan next Monday, January 31 at 7:00 pm. The Hoosiers are 14-2 overall and 6-0 in Big Ten play.

Do you remember taking the dreaded SAT exam in high school? With math and writing questions arranged in a timed setting, and with a score that could potentially impact a college decision, the SAT brought stomach aches and worries for many students.

In an announcement earlier this week, the SAT exam will transition from pencil and paper to digital. The change was made in response to the changing criteria colleges use for admissions.

Scheduled to begin in 2024, the exam will be reduced from three hours to two, according to the announcement.

Colleges and universities are more-often looking at the overall high school student profile, including grades, activities and achievements in and out of the classroom.