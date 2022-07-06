WGCL News – Help on the Way for Renters Facing Eviction

By Diane Daily

Hoosier renters who are facing eviction will soon have some help.

The Indiana Lt. Governor’s office and the State Housing Community Development Authority are joining with the Indiana Bar Foundation to provide legal services to Indiana residents regarding eviction prevention and services.

In Indiana, eviction filings are a civil matter, where parties must provide their own counsel. The legal advice and services will be offered in all 92 Indiana counties

Centerpoint Energy is warning its customers about a disconnection scam. The company have gotten dozens of reports of fake door-to-door visits, phone calls and text messages in the Hoosier state and other areas it serves.

Centerpoint officials say they never call a customer and demand immediate payment to avoid disconnection. Company technicians and contractors are required to have badge with them when they go to home or business.

In recent weeks, Lower Cascades Park has undergone significant renovations and improvements. The new Cascades Trail lights are now in use. The lights are LED, and dark sky compliant.

A special event to celebrate Lower Cascades, which is the City’s oldest park, will be held in September.

City of Bloomington Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for 38 homes near the intersection of South Sare Road and South Mill Stone. Crews were called to repair a broken water main at the intersection yesterday morning. The boil water advisory will be in effect until 5:00 this afternoon. You can check with the Utilities Customer Service Department for more details.

An Indiana man has made bowling history. On Monday, Bryan Deck of New Castle became the 39th person in the history of the US to bowl three 300 games, earning him 900 points in total. Deck said his late father got him interested in the sport when he was in grade school.