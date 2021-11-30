WGCL News — Hoosier Kids Get Vaccinated

Hoosier kids are getting vaccinated.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

More than ten percent of Hoosier children have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

The news comes from the state’s pandemic website, ourshot.in.gov.

Since the availability for pediatric vaccinations began just over a month ago, nearly 62,000 children ages 5- to 11-years-old have received a vaccine shot.

Children under 12 are receiving a dose one-third the amount of an adult. Currently only the Pfizer vaccine is available to the under-18 age group.

Monroe County remains in the yellow advisory level, with 186 cases per 100,000 residents. Two months ago Monroe County dipped into the blue level – the lowest on the state’s metrics – before slowly increasing.

In recent days much of the pandemic discussion has focused on omicron, a new variation of the virus discovered in South Africa. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said no cases have been found in the United States.

More than 95% of the COVID-19 cases in Indiana currently are connected to the delta variant of the virus.

IU Health Bloomington Hospital will be transitioning to their new facility this weekend.

Beginning Sunday, December 5, current and new patients will begin receiving treatment at the new health care center on the 45/46 bypass.

Hospital staff and volunteers did a practice move last month to prepare for the relocation. Ambulances and emergency personnel will move patients to the new location.

According to IU Health’s website, having healthcare providers in the same facility as patients has shown to use resources more efficiently, increase patient safety and decrease the length of stay.

The new medical campus will offer private in-patient rooms, a trauma center, cancer center and educational programs for students.

December 1 is National Pie Day… not the number, celebrate on March 14, but the dessert…

Instacart, the grocery delivery company, recently looked at what Americans were buying for Thanksgiving… and the top five pies are:

5 – Cherry

4 – Cream

3 – Pecan

2 – Apple

1 – Pumpkin

Happy December, and happy eating!