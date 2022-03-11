WGCL News — Hoops Action This Weekend

Basketball is big this weekend!

The Indiana Hoosiers advanced on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.

Mike Woodson, in his first season as coach, as seen highs and lows throughout the year. The Hoosiers lost their last two games of the regular season, and faced Michigan Thursday. The Wolverines beat IU at home in January, but the Hoosiers took the win 74-69.

The Hoosiers play #1 seed Illinois in the Big Ten quarterfinals today at 11:30.

Tune in to Glass in the Afternoon at 3:00 for a recap of the game.

WGCL will be your home for high school basketball this weekend!

The Bloomington North Cougars head to Seymour on Saturday morning to take on Evansville North. We will have Chalk Talk at 10:00 am ET with a tip at 10:30 am.

If the Cougars win the morning game, they will face off against the winner of the Franklin vs. Floyd Central game on Saturday night, with Chalk Talk at 7:30 pm and the tip at 8:00.

Catch the action over the air as well as at WGCLRadio.com

On Thursday Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association announced a tentative agreement that may provide a full 162-game season.

The proposed five-year agreement comes 99 days after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred imposed a lockout.

The hope is the start of the season will only be delayed one week, with April 7 expected to serve as Opening Day.

The agreement has some changes to professional baseball. The season would have a full-time designated hitter in the National League. At the end of the season, expanded playoffs would include 12 teams – six from each league – making the field for the first time in a 162-game season.

With COVID numbers declining, and Spring Break beginning this weekend, many Hoosiers will be traveling in the days ahead.

The TSA, or Transportation Security Administration, has extended their face-covering requirement through April 18. The guideline is for those traveling on airplanes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on guidance for Americans as summer travel approaches. The CDC is creating a revised policy network to determine when masks should be needed on transit systems based on COVID-19 levels.