WGCL News — Homeless Services End Next Month

Weekend resources for the homeless will end next month.

The Shalom Center is ending its weekend shelter and meal programs next month.

The center, located south of downtown Bloomington, has been working to provide meals and other assistance to those experiencing poverty and homelessness in the area.

However, resources and staffing challenges have made for weekend services to be stretched thin. Rev. Forrest Gilmore, the executive director of Beacon, Inc, told Indiana Public Media that “behavior issues” have also been on the rise.

Gilmore said that volunteers in the Beacon program have decreased, as well as funding from various sources.

The programs discontinued in May include shelter access, meal service, laundry, showers and restroom access.

Indiana University graduate workers plan to strike on Wednesday.

Approximately 1,600 graduate workers have been trying to form a union over the past few months. In February the university rejected the request to hold a union election, as IU believes graduate workers are primarily students and not employees.

Wednesday’s strike could have the support of not only graduate workers, but undergraduate students as well as staff and faculty.

Union members of the Indiana Graduate Worker Coalition – United Electrical Workers voted 1,008 to 23 to authorize a strike in support of their request for union recognition, according to a press release issued Monday.

Gas prices. Chicken nuggets. Electricity.

The cost of everything is going up.

Today the White House will announce their consumer inflation report that will illustrate how prices have increased over the last weeks.

The monthly report will include all of March, which saw prices increase after the Ukrainian attacks by Russia.

Last month AAA reported the average price of gasoline hit a record high of $4.33 – a number that has dropped down to $4.11 per gallon.

The inflation numbers have not been seen since the early 1980s after President Ronald Reagan took office.