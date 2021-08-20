WGCL News — Homeless Camp Closing

Another local homeless camp is being shut down.

Jim Inman Photo:

Earlier this week the City of Bloomington posted signs at the camp near the entrance of Switchyard Park at the bridge over West Grimes Lane. The signs offer information about overnight housing for the homeless, and that individuals need to find safe shelter by Friday, August 20.

The news comes just days after the city issued a “Police Interaction with Homeless Encampments” policy.

The policy is to “provide guidance for officers to ensure the fair and equitable treatment of persons experiencing homelessness and to ensure notice is given to those who are unlawfully trespassing on public property and that personal property is safeguarded according to law and department policy.”

The situation is similar to the camp that was established in Seminary Park late last year. The park had been filling up with numerous tents and individuals living in the park. A number of complaints were received by area residents and businesses, as well as reports of drug use.

***

More than a year after the initial Fourth of July conflict that made national news, the Indiana Supreme Court will determine which judges handles the criminal case brought against a former Bloomington man.

Vaughxx Booker, a Black man, was involved in an altercation in 2020 near Lake Monroe. He claims that a group of white men attacked him and threatened to lynch him. Two of the men were charged not long after the incident. Booker was recently charged as well in the case.

Booker’s initial hearing was postponed, and now the Indiana Supreme Court will decide the judge for the case.

***

Today is National Radio Day – thanks for tuning in to WGCL!

It was 100 years ago, in the 1920s, that radio broadcasts started becoming part of American culture. In the days of vaudeville, a variety of stage acts would perform for a live audience… but would stop to allow the audience to listen to a radio program. On November 2, 1920, Westinghouse Electric broadcast voter returns in Pittsburgh, PA for the presidential election.

In 1931, just two out of five homes owned a radio. By 1938, four out of five homes featured a radio.

Today, radios are everywhere – and a key part of local news and entertainment!

***

Don’t forget… it’s high school football season. Join Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Smith at 6:30 for Chalk Talk, and our first game of the season kicks off at 7:00, with the Mitchell Bluejackets headed to the Mustang Corral in Ellettsville. The game will live-stream at WGCLradio.com.