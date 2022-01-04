WGCL News — Holcomb’s Agenda for 2022

Governor Holcomb has big plans for the year.

We’re only days into the new year and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is already looking at projects for 2022.

On Monday Holcomb released his 2022 Next Level Agenda, with five main categories of focus – economic development; education, training and workforce development; public health and wellness development; community development, and; good government service.

For economic development, Holcomb has a variety of priorities, including the creation of a new funding mechanism to invest in transformational financial opportunities and incentive remote workers to Indiana.

For education, the governor’s team wants to focus on pre-K education through an Office of Kindergarten Readiness. There would also be a new performance dashboard to focus on students building life-skills outside the classroom.

Public health has been a major concern, especially with the pandemic. Holcomb’s team wants to work with communities to provide better and easier access to mental health services as well as sudden unexplained infant deaths.

For community growth, the governor hopes to increase cybersecurity in local governments. He also wants to better connect communities through roads, trails and internet access.

Lastly, the administration wants to look at different programs to enhance and grow law enforcement across the state.

During the announcement Monday Governor Holcomb said “Our efforts will advance Indiana’s reputation as a state Hoosiers want to live, work, play, study and stay.”

***

Today is National Trivia Day – a day to share some random bit of knowledge, or know a piece of information that might win a prize.

If you want some trivia on trivia…

The game Trivial Pursuit sold more than 20 million games at its peak in 1984.

The game show Jeopardy! premiered on March 30, 1964.

Cliff Clavin, the mailman on the sitcom Cheers, is still referenced today for his “little known facts” of information.