WGCL News — Holcomb Signs Gun Law

A new handgun law goes into effect later this year.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

On Monday Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed into law the “permitless carry” bill.

HEA 1296 states that Hoosiers will no longer be required to get a permit to carry a handgun in public. The law goes into effect on July 1.

Anyone barred from carrying a gun in public will still be barred after the law goes into effect.

Holcomb said the bill has his “full support.”

The governor noted that 23 other states have some type of permitless carry policy.

The law does not impact the process of purchasing guns.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter spoke against the change in law, saying it “does not support law enforcement – period.”

After the bill was signed Monday, Carter issued a statement that he would continue his “commitment to Governor Holcomb to work toward solutions enacting HEA 1296.” He went on to add that he “will work with law enforcement leaders across our state to make necessary changes to firearms enforcement as well as identifying the best way to identify individuals who are not allowed to carry a firearm as defined by Indiana statute.”

***

Hopewell – the hospital redevelopment site near downtown Bloomington – continues to take shape.

On Monday the Bloomington Redevelopment Commission extended its contract with JS Held through the end of 2022.

The extension pushes the total value of the contract to develop the former hospital site on West Second Street to more than $360,000.

***

We’ve all said it, okay? But do you know why… and what we’re talking about?

O.K.

The two letters made their first appearance on March 23, 1839 in The Boston Morning Post. The letters were used as an abbreviation of “oll korrect,” a popular slang misspelling of “all correct.”

According to history.com, in the 1830s it was common for young people to misspell or abbreviate common works. One might see “KG” for “No go” (know go) and “OW” for all right (oll wright). “O.K.” became part of the common vernacular.

Today, when you answer in the affirmative to someone, you’ll know the history behind “OK.”