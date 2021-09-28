WGCL News — HOC Runs Big

Saturday’s Hoosier’s Outrun Cancer proved successful, even in a pandemic.

Jim Inman Photo: Facebook/Hoosiers Outrun Cancer

The annual event marked 22 years on Saturday, and was hosted by the Bloomington Health Foundation and Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana. According to the foundation’s Facebook page, more than $280,000 was raised “to directly support members of our local community who are impacted by cancer including patients, their families, caregivers and friends.”

The cancer program has a number of support, education and wellness events each month for those touched by cancer. Many programs are virtual through online meetings, due to pandemic restrictions.

***

Locals and visitors walking around downtown may notice a variety of sweaters in the area… not on people, but on trees.

Each year, Middle Way House presents the “Wrapped in Love” art display, helping to raise awareness for local survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

The sweaters are made by a variety of individuals, and feature contact information for those in crisis and needing help.

According to their website, Middle Way House supports people from Monroe, Greene, Lawrence, Owen, Morgan and Martin Counties who have been through various traumas. Emergency shelter and housing assistance – transitional and permanent – are part of the programs available by the organization.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence website, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. Over one year that equates to more than 10 million women and men.

One in four women and one in nine men experience some type of physical violence at the hand of an intimate partner.

***

In a glimmer of hope, the number of new COVID-19 cases among Indiana students fell again last week – the third week in a row after a record high in August.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website, 3,364 new cases were reported on Monday from Indiana K-12 schools.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that universal masking in schools is helping to prevent outbreaks of the virus and reduce pediatric cases.

Monroe County is currently at a 5.4 percent positivity rate, and the county is at 59% fully vaccinated. Monroe County remains in the orange advisory level on the state’s pandemic map. Only Tippecanoe County is in the yellow level, one step below orange.