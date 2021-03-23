WGCL News — Ho Ho HOOSIERS!

Jim Inman (Photo: IU Athletics)

The IU women’s basketball team took their first victory in the NCAA tournament yesterday, defeating Virginia Commonwealth University 63-32.

The game was played at the University of Texas at San Antonio in the first round of tourney play.

The Hoosiers were led by Grace Berger with 20 points, Ali Patberg with 17 and Mackenzie Holmes with 14.

Teri Moren’s Hoosiers will be back on the court Wednesday.

Could there be an end to the state’s public health emergency? That may come soon, according to various sources.

Governor Eric Holcomb will address the state today at 5:30 pm to discuss the current status of COVID-19 vaccinations and an overall update of the virus’ impact on Indiana.

There are 27 House Republican lawmakers supporting a resolution to end the public health emergency in the state. House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and the majority of his Republican leadership team have not signed the resolution, but they are keeping options open after the governor’s evening address.

According to Indiana law, the General Assembly may terminate an emergency order with such a resolution.

As of Monday afternoon, over 950,000 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated, and 1.4 million have received their first dose of vaccine.