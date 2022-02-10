WGCL News — High Tech Crime Unit

A High Tech Crime Unit will be based in Monroe County.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

On Tuesday night, the Monroe County Council approved a variety of budget items that allowed for a new High Tech Crime Unit. It will serve a number of nearby counties.

The High Tech Crime Unit is one of ten across the state. The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council determined that Monroe County would be one of the locations.

Monroe County received a grant of more than $253,000 to form the crime unit.

The High Tech Crime Unit, or HTCU, will assist with crimes where evidence can be tied to a digital source. That can include computers, cell phones and even fitness trackers.

According to Indiana Public Media, the bulk of the grant will be used to purchase and license IT hardware.

***

Plans continue to take shape for Hopewell – the sight of the former IU Health Bloomington Hospital on West Second Street.

On Monday the Bloomington Plan Commission approved a plat design for the first phase of the hospital site. The initial phase will include nearly nine acres, with nine buildings scheduled for demolition.

Shrewsberry & Associates of Indianapolis is overseeing the redevelopment of the property. In their presentation Monday, the organization said the plat request would ultimately divide the property into 16 parcels. Two parcels would be for Centerstone, two would be used for green space and the remaining 12 would go toward redevelopment.

The commission unanimously approved the proposal.

***

Valentine’s Day is Monday, February 14… so you have just a few days to come up with the perfect gift for that special someone.

If you need some suggestions, statista.com has a list of the most-popular gifts for the day.

Candy and sweets topped the list as a favorite item, followed by greeting cards. Flowers, a romantic dinner and wine rounded out the top five on their list.

One thing that might not be the best idea – a pet. Only 1% of survey participants said they would give an animal to a loved one on Valentine’s Day.