WGCL News — Here Comes the Bus

School bus tracking will (hopefully) become more efficient.

Parents of MCCSC students have been challenged in recent weeks with school buses and their timeliness and tracking.

On Tuesday the school system approved a five-year contract to improve the technology tied to transportation. The approval came from a special meeting of the Board of Trustees.

MCCSC superintendent Jeff Hauswald said in a statement that only some of the hardware components for the “Here Comes the Bus” app are currently working, and other aspects of the program are outdated.

Tyler Technologies is the software provider for the system.

Hauswald said that a soft rollout of the updated program will occur in the spring, with the new system fully functional by August 2022.

The news comes as MCCSC parents have expressed frustration and concern about their children being late to school and returning home due to a lack of bus drivers for the school system. Some buses are doubling-up on rides, meaning students are getting home later than expected.

The city’s portion of Jordan Avenue will be renamed, according to the Bloomington Plan Commission.

On Tuesday the committee determined the new name of the street, which runs from Davis to 17th Street.

The new name will be Eagleson Avenue. The name honors a Black family who lived in Bloomington for several generations. Halson Vashon Eagleson was an enslaved man who came to Bloomington in the 1880s and ultimately became a barber. He had five children who attended Indiana University.

The name change will go into effect in February 2022.

Indiana University is still considering a name change for its portion of Jordan Avenue.

The name change comes after Indiana University’s seventh president, David Starr Jordan, was found to have connections to the eugenics movement.

And your ear worm for the day… Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons earned their first #1 hit on this day in 1962. The song was “Sherry,” and it was the first of two other #1 hits – “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man” – that the group earned within six months.