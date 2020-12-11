WGCL News — Healthcare Workers Asking Fellow Hoosiers for Help

Keith Klein (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

More than 18-hundred Indiana healthcare workers are asking Hoosiers to help them fight the coronavirus.

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers across Indiana are signing an open letter calling on Hoosiers to take four steps that will aid healthcare workers.

They ask Hoosiers to avoid gatherings as much as possible, wear a mask when with anyone who does not live in their household, and advocate for state and federal support for businesses and individuals directly affected by the coronavirus.

While it will be months before a vaccine is widely available, the professionals also assert all Hoosiers should take the vaccine when available for their group.

The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853-thousand, the most since September, evidence that companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher.

The Labor Department said the number of applications increased from 716-thousand the previous week. Before the coronavirus paralyzed the economy in March, weekly jobless claims typically numbered only about 225-thousand.

The total number of people who are receiving state-provided unemployment aid rose for the first time in three months to 5.8 million, the government said, from 5.5 million. All told, more than 19 million people are still dependent on some type of unemployment benefit.

After weeks of first-time unemployment claims hovering around 15-thousand, more than 20-thousand Hoosiers filed claims for two straight weeks.

The number of claims for the week was 27-thousand, an increase from the previous week’s adjusted total of 21-thousand.

The number of claims in Indiana remained above 20-thousand for 17 straight weeks from early March to mid-July, before dipping. It’s now been above 20-thousand for two weeks.

Last week saw the highest number of first-time unemployment claims since the week ending July 11.

In the 32 weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than 1.1 million Hoosiers have filed for unemployment.