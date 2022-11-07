WGCL News — Health officials across the country say this year’s flu season has hit early

By Diane Daily

Health officials across the country say this year's flu season has hit early and, in some states, has hit hard. Seventeen states are reporting high or very high respiratory illness activity according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While most of those are in the southern region of the country, cases of the flu have been reported in Indiana since last month, and at least one death has been attributed to the flu here in the Hoosier state. Influenza-related hospitalization rates, this fall, are the highest they've been in a decade…which is not surprising, according to the CDC. For the past two years, most Americans embraced social distancing and other Covid-19 precautions, which helped stop the spread of influenza and other viruses.

An arrest has been made in the murder of an IU student who was shot and killed during a visit to New York City. 20-year-old Ethan Williams of Indianapolis was sitting on a stoop in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick when he was struck by a bullet to his chest. The incident happened two years ago and police now say 26-year-old William Freeman of Brooklyn was the shooter. Authorities don’t know if Williams was hit by a stray bullet or was the victim of mistaken identity. He was in New York City with friends to make skateboarding videos when he was killed.

In other news today, the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display this week at two locations in Bloomington. Wednesday through Saturday, you can view a section of the quilt at the Monroe County Public Library. A larger portion of the quilt will be displayed at the IU Memorial Union starting Thursday.

Finally, this reminder. It is Primary Election Day tomorrow. The polls will open starting at 6:00 tomorrow morning. All city, county and state offices will be closed and Monroe County Community schools will not be in session.