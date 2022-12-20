WGCL NEWS — Harsh Weather Expected for Christmas

By Diane Daily

With less than a week to go before Christmas, Hoosiers are keeping a close eye on the weather. The National Weather Service office in Indianapolis says we can expect harsh weather conditions starting Wednesday night and lasting until late Friday. Forecasters are warning Indiana residents to stay inside, when possible, and to bundle up when we go outdoors. Indianapolis meteorologist Jason Puma says weather conditions could potentially restrict safe driving and lead to serious cold-related injuries. While Wednesday night is projected to have a low of 32 degrees, temperatures could plummet to around zero on Thursday and Friday night. Bloomington and surrounding areas are sure to get some precipitation, possibly a mix of rain and snow, which could lead to very icy conditions.

A Heltonville man has died following a hunting accident. According to the Department of Natural Resources, 57-year-old Kevin Leech was deer hunting in the Morgan Monroe State Forest when he fell from a tree stand. A fellow hunter discovered Leech and alerted emergency personnel. The incident happened Saturday in the area of Bruce Lane near State Road 45.

In Consumer News, holiday shoppers are getting a bit of bargain at the gas pump. Triple A is reporting the national average price per gallon of gas fell 12 cents last week. There are now 20 states with an average below $3 per gallon. The lowest gas prices can be found in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma with the highest prices being paid in Hawaii, California and Nevada.

And finally…“Basketball” is the theme for 2023 Indiana State Fair. It was announced yesterday that Pacers Sports & Entertainment has the title partnership with the motto, “the state that grew the game.” The 18-day event will run from July 28 through Aug. 20.