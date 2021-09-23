WGCL News — Happy Meals, Happy Planet

Happy Meals’ toys are getting an eco-friendly makeover.

Do your kids collect the toys in a McDonald’s Happy Meal? Or perhaps you have a collection of old toys that you found years ago?

The fast-food chain is changing up their toy production, moving from plastic to recyclable materials.

McDonald’s made the announcement Tuesday, stating that “Making our toys out of renewable, recycled, or certified materials will result in about a 90% reduction of fossil fuel-based plastic in Happy Meal toys [compared with 2018].”

The press release stated the change in production will be equivalent to more than 650,000 people not using any plastic for a year.

McDonald’s has hopes of getting 100% of their packaging and dining items – including drinking straws and cutlery – made from recycled or renewable materials by 2025.

The Bloomington City Council met Wednesday evening to discuss and vote on the remaining seven annexation ordinances. Results were not available at press time.

Last Wednesday’s meeting had a number of agenda items that limited the discussion and voting process on the various areas to be potentially annexed. Only one – area 1A, on the northwest edge of the city limited – was voted on and approved, 6-3.

Once the voting has been finalized, property owners will have 90 days to file with the county auditor to remonstrate the annexation.

Tune in Thursday at 3:00 to Glass in the Afternoon for the latest news on annexation.

With summer gone and autumn officially here, there are a variety of local activities to enjoy.

The Stinesville Stone Quarry Festival will be held Thursday through Saturday. A number of old-time activities, such as a homemade pie contest, kiddie tractor pull and toddler Prince and Princess contest will be part of the weekend.

The Lotus World Music and Arts Festival will be held Friday and Saturday around downtown Bloomington.

Hoosiers Outrun Cancer will be held Saturday, with events scheduled at Memorial Stadium.

IU football travels this weekend to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

And if you’re wondering when the leaves will begin changing color… southern Indiana typically sees the peak colors array in late October.