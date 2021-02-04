WGCL News — Hands-Free Driving Laws Showing Results

Are you driving? If so, we hope you’re not holding your cell phone. Photo: Plainfield Police Department

As of July 1, 2020, Hoosiers can no longer hold their cellphone and drive.

Since the law went into effect, police departments across the state have largely been insuring warnings to motorists, rather than writing tickets to drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that states with hands-free driving laws are seeing as much as a 20% decrease in traffic deaths within the first two years of passing the law.

Indiana law enforcement agencies have been directed to push education and enforcement of the law to gain compliance by Hoosier drivers. Starting in July 2021, points against the driver’s license can be assessed.

What else can happen if you’re found to be avoiding the law? You risk a Class C infraction and drivers could face a fine up to $500 as well as the points against their license.

How can drivers adjust to the law if they haven’t already? Newer cars may feature Bluetooth technology, allowing for hands-free calling and usage of GPS and other apps. Cars without Bluetooth can find devices in stores and online that allow a phone to connect wirelessly, allowing for ease of use and better driver control.

It’s also possible to use brackets or mounting devices inside vehicles to help a driver keep his or her hands on the steering wheel.

Remember – buckle up for safety, and put the phone down while driving.