WGCL News — Halloween Pop-Culture Costumes

Have you picked out a Halloween costume yet?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Halloween is a little over four weeks away… and many kids – and families – love a good night of trick-or-treating.

If you haven’t found the perfect costume yet, USA Today offered some suggestions of pop-culture disguises that could be funny or frightening…

One of the top items was a Bernie Sanders inauguration outfit. A puffy parka and knitted mittens would be an easy costume with a political touch.

If you have black fabric – and a lot of it – your Halloween costume could be the Kim Kardashian outfit from the Met Gala. The reality star wore a black morphsuit, including a face covering, that hid all of features.

Looking for a couples’ costume? WandaVision, a Marvel Universe series that made big waves earlier this year, offers a variety of ideas. Going from 1950s television to modern day – with a super hero twist – allows for some fun creativity.

And if you need a little music and feathers, grab a plaid jacket and boa and dress up as Harry Styles. You’ll need a little product in your hair to pull off the full experience.

***

Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration is looking to help Hoosiers experiencing educational challenges caused by the pandemic.

The program has launched a $540 million grant program – called the Build, Learn Grow Stablization grant – to assist in a variety of areas.

Eligible child care, early care, out-of-school programs and some education programs will be eligible for grants, which are made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to a release from the FSSA, the funds will be distributed through at least two rounds of disbursements. The grants will help cover operating costs for providers for three months.

The FSSA said more than 3,600 organizations and providers across the state will be eligible to apply.

***

Tune in tonight for our high school football game of the week. Chalk Talk begins at 6:30 and then WGCL will be at Bloomington North when the 5-2 Cougars take on the 4-3 Columbus North Bull Dogs. All the action will be on the air and streaming at WGCLRadio.com.