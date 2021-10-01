WGCL News — Gun Reported at BHS South

A crisis was averted Thursday at Bloomington High School South.

Jim Inman Photo: mccsc.edu

A student brought a loaded handgun to school Thursday, according to an email from BHS South Principal Mark Fletcher.

There was no shooting, and no one was reported injured.

In an emailed statement, Fletcher said a “a gun in a student’s bag was discovered in a classroom by a teacher. The student who brought the gun to school has been recommended for expulsion in accordance with Indiana State Law for possession of a firearm on school property.”

Fletcher added that the gun was never used in a threatening manner and the school staff followed appropriate protocols.

***

On Thursday Governor Eric Holcomb extended the state’s public health emergency order.

Although pandemic trends are slightly trending downward, there are continued hospitalizations and deaths across the state.

The renewed order – the 19th since March 2020 – will remain through October.

Holcomb reported that roughly 56 percent of eligible Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

***

A new residential development on the south side of Bloomington will not be happening.

The decision was made by the Monroe County Commissioners Wednesday evening.

The development was planned for the Clear Creek area, and was the third time this year the council denied planned housing in the area.

Monroe County Commissioners Penny Githens, Lee Jones and Julie Thomas all voted no on the plan to rezone the area. The concerns for the developments have all related to the density of housing in the area outside of Bloomington, as well as stormwater drainage.

Thomas noted that Victor Pike is not wide enough to handle the influx of traffic of residents as well as buses and delivery trucks.

The project, called The Trails at Robertson Farm, was being developed by Donnie Adkins and Kevin Schmidt on a 44-acre lot. The project would have been accessible to both the Bloomington Rail Trail and the Clear Creek Trail.

***

While the housing market in Bloomington in challenging, things are worse in Massachusetts.

A three-bedroom, 1800-square foot home in Melrose, Massachusetts – a suburb of Boston – is on the market for $399,000.

One caveat… the home has been heavily damaged by fire.

According to the online listing for the home, the “house in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild. House being sold as is.”

The home was damaged in August in a fire. News reports said firefighters tore out sections of walls and ceilings in the home to extinguish the blaze.