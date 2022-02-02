WGCL News — Groundhog Day!

Happy Groundhog Day – just in time for winter weather!

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Today is Groundhog Day – a tradition that began in 1887 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. According to legend, if a groundhog comes out of his hole and sees its shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.

On Wednesday morning, Punxsutawney Phil – the world-famous groundhog – spotted his shadow among a crowd of thousands. Whether or not we’ll have six more weeks of winter will be determined in mid-March.

Groundhogs go into hibernation in the late fall, according to history.com. Their heartbeats slow from 80 to five beats a minute, and the animal can lose 30 percent of its body fat.

***

A woman died Monday morning in an accident in southern Monroe County.

Just before 6:00 am Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle becoming airborne and disappearing, according to a news release.

Deputies found a vehicle partially submerged in Clear Creek, south of the Harrodsburg bridge.

A woman was pulled from the vehicle while it was still in the water. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon police identified the woman in the accident as Chelsea Loader. An autopsy was performed to determine Loader’s cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

***

Love him or hate him, NFL quarterback Tom Brady has made his mark in professional football.

And on Tuesday, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneer confirmed a rumor that churned in recent days – he will retire from playing.

Brady made the announcement via social media on Tuesday morning.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Brady has played 22 seasons in the NFL. During that time he earned seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP and five Super Bowl MVP awards and 15 Pro Bowl selections.

Much of his career was spent with the New England Patriots.

During the 2015 AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts, Brady was accused of using a deflated football. “Deflategate” was investigated by the NFL, who found it was “more probable than note” that the football did not meet league guidelines.

Brady was suspended for four games, and the Patriots were fined $1 million. The team also lost draft picks because of the incident.