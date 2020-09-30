WGCL News — Grocery Stores Stocking Up for Second Wave

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Grocery stores across the US are stocking up on products anticipating a second wave of coronavirus panic buying.

Paper towels and Clorox wipes — have been difficult to find at times during the pandemic, and if grocery stores aren’t stocked up and prepared for the second wave, shortages could happen again.

Southeastern Grocers bought Thanksgiving turkeys and holiday hams this summer, before inventory planning normally begins.

With the cold season coming, grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods has already loaded up on herbal tea and cold remedies, the company told the Wall Street Journal.

The higher demand for groceries equals higher prices. Food manufacturers and grocery stores are rethinking their surging demandpricing strategies.

Purdue suspended 13 out of season student-athletes and one other student after a party in their Residence Hall. The party violated the Protect Purdue Pledge. Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim ,issued the suspensions after Staff discovered the party Saturday.

The University Code of Conduct says students who violate the Protect Purdue Pledge are subject to disciplinary action.

“This virus continues to be the demise of many universities and academic pursuits,” Sermersheim, said. “The majority of our students are behaving admirably, following the Pledge and protecting the Purdue community. For that, we are grateful, but we cannot let our guard down and must hold those who violate our community standards accountable.”

The students have until today to leave their residence hall and they can appeal their suspension.

“On one hand, we are glad to have had only two of this type of incident in six weeks,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said, “but we will deal with any such violation with firmness.

The fact that this episode involved student-athletes can make no difference. At Purdue, we have one set of rules for everyone.”