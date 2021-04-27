WGCL News — Greene County Double Murder-Suicide

Jim Inman (Photo: mywabashvalley.com)

Greene County police have ruled that three deaths earlier this month were the result of a double murder and suicide.

The tragedy occurred on April 16 when the bodies of 14-year-old Cole Bixler, 21-year-old Jessica Bixler and 22-year-old Mason George were discovered at a residence near Owensburg, Indiana.

According to police, Cole Bixler had spent the night as a guest of his cousin, Jessica.

An investigation and review of Cole Bixler’s social media accounts led police to determine the 14-year-old shot Mason George while he was lying on the couch. Cole Bixler then shot Jessica Bixler in her bedroom before taking his own life.

All three died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Greene County prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw said that Cole Bixler had mentioned to others he had been having thoughts of harming himself.

No criminal charges will be filed in the case.

Lincoln, Nebraska isn’t Josh’ing around.

A pandemic-driven idea of having “Joshes” from across the country come together turned into a real event this past weekend.

A year ago, Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, reached out to other Joshes on social media, challenging them to a duel.

The message was liked and shared more than 85,000 times.

A random location – Air Park in Lincoln, Nebraska – became the spot to determine who the best Josh is.

Hundreds of attendees came – with about 50 Joshes in the competition. The participants came to battle for the ultimate Josh award, in a variety of field-day type activities.

A battle of “Rock, Paper, Scissors” was followed up by a pool-noodle competition. The winner of that contest was a four-year-old boy, who accepted his paper Burger King crown with a smile.

The event not only allowed the participating Joshes to meet and get some exercise, but funds were raised for the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center Foundation in Lincoln. More than $11,000 was donated, and attendees also brought food to support the local food bank.