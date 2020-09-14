WGCL News — Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Rejects Tax Hike

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Tammy Walker)

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is calling for the City Council to reject a local income tax proposed by Mayor Hamilton.

73% of the Chamber member respondents to a survey opposed the tax. An additional 18% opposed it at this time . Only 9% supported the proposal.

County Council and Ellettsville Town Council members have already expressed their lack of support for the tax. The City Council will vote on a resolution Wednesday.

The Monroe County Council has approved a motion to raise the salaries of the three County Commissioners by over $10,000 per year.

During the county’s budget hearings, Monroe County Commissioners Julie Thomas, Penny Githens, and Lee Jones requested a $25,000 raise bumping their salaries from about $35,000 per year to just over $60,000.

“When I retired and took this position, I was told this was a part-time job, and it’s never for me been a part-time job,” Githens said.

The Council will vote on final budget recommendations Oct. 14th.

The new Terre Haute casino will be smoke-free. The new ‘Rocksino’ will have an outdoor patio, which will allow smoking.

The outdoor smoking patio will include 117 slots and 8 table games, representing 15% of the 1,060 gaming positions.

Peeps treats – those colored marshmallow delights – won’t be available this Halloween because of the pandemic.

The company will not make the popular marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas, or Valentine’s Day as the Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter.

We had to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day to focus on the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter, the company said.

Easter is one of our biggest and busiest times as children — and adults — use the holiday as an excuse to indulge in candy eggs and chocolate- AND marshmallow -bunnies.