WGCL News — Graduation Weekend for Indiana University

Jim Inman (Photo: @IUBloomington)

It’s graduation weekend at Indiana University… and while things are not “normal” like the pre-pandemic days, there will still be a lot of pomp and circumstance for the celebration.

While friends and family are unable to attend the ceremony this year, a live stream of the event will be available at commencement.iu.edu.

Last year’s graduates were invited to participate this year, as the 2020 ceremony was cancelled. There are nearly 5,000 undergraduates and 1,300 graduate students participating in the ceremonies this weekend.

Indiana University has worked to protect the health and safety of all involved in the activities. Students have been required to have COVID-19 tests, or proof of vaccination, to be part of the commencement.

Typically, the weekend brings thousands of relatives and well-wishers to Bloomington, but there are expected to be fewer people this year. However, just because families are unable to attend the graduation ceremony does not mean they won’t be in town to eat, shop and assist with the move-out process.

If you haven’t received your COVID-19 vaccination, opportunities are available in various ways. And it’s important to not fall to vaccine fatigue, as numbers continue to improve across the state and nation.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Monroe County had nearly 7,900 first doses of vaccine administered in early April. At the first of May, that number dropped to nearly 2,700.

Monroe County currently sits with about half of its 128,000 residents having at least a first vaccination. The target number, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations, is 75%. That number helps achieve “herd immunity,” driving down the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are now offering walk-in vaccines at more than 100 locations in Indiana, including Bloomington.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is also offering the vaccine, by appointment.

The Monroe Convention Center, which was the primary location for vaccinations before Assembly Hall, has some dates available in the coming days and weeks.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

On Thursday, Indiana passed two million residents over the age of 16 being fully vaccinated. That puts Indiana over one-third fully vaccinated.