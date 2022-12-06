WGCL News — Governor Returns to Office After Hospitalization

By Diane Daily

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is out of the hospital and ready to resume his schedule. The 54-year-old Holcomb was hospitalized for pneumonia least Thursday. The governor has two events scheduled for today. He’ll be part of a fireside chat with Engage Indiana in downtown Indianapolis and will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Andretti Global headquarters this afternoon.

A big deadline is looming for Hoosiers who receive Medicare. Tomorrow is the last day to decide if you want to keep your current plan or change to another health insurance provider. Open enrollment will end at midnight tomorrow night. More information is available on the Indiana Department of Insurance website.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has awarded a sizeable grant to Friends of Lake Monroe to implement portions of the 2022 Lake Monroe Watershed Management Plan. The group has identified sediment, nutrients, and other contaminates as being a big threat to water quality in Lake Monroe. The grant will allow the group to address the pollutants at their sources and prevent the contaminates from entering the lake.

The Bloomington Fire Department is sponsoring the Heroes Helping Hoosiers Holiday Food Drive this month. Through December 30th, non-perishable donations can be dropped off at the Fire Department Headquarters and Fire Stations 2 and 4. There is also a donation site set up at City Hall. All the donations will be distributed locally.

Finally if you’ve been missing Thin Mints or Peanut Butter Patties, you’re in luck. The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana have started their cookie sales. Scouts are taking traditional, in-person orders for delivery that will start in February but there will also be online orders that ship directly to your home. The online orders are shipped from the baker, so your delivery time will be a bit shorter

In-person cookie booth sales will start the week of February 6th.