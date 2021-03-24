WGCL News — Governor Holcomb Discusses Changes Coming in April

Jim Inman (Photo: WTPA21)

On Tuesday afternoon, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced that the state’s mask mandate will end on Tuesday, April 6.

Masks will be recommended, the governor said in the discussion, and local governments may require residents to wear masks if numbers begin to increase.

Masks will be required in schools, government buildings and all vaccination and testing venues.

During the address – held on the one-year anniversary of Indiana reporting its first coronavirus case – Holcomb also shared that beginning on March 31, all Hoosiers age 16 and older will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

“As we continue to isolate if you test positive, quarantine if you’re a close contact, and get vaccinated when you’re eligible, the light at the end of the tunnel becomes brighter and brighter,” Gov. Holcomb said in a special address. “It’s up to each and every one of us to do our part to stay on our course.”

The state’s public health emergency will be renewed for another 30 days.

Holcomb said that local governments will be able to make decisions about capacity and crowd sizes beginning April 6. Customers in restaurants and bars will no longer be required to be seated. The six-foot social distancing rule will be recommended, but not required.

There’s good luck… and then there is crazy good luck. And a Tennessee man experienced crazy good luck earlier this month.

Nick Slatten of Sparta, Tennessee, discovered on March 11 that he won a Tennessee lottery after matching the numbers on a ticket worth over $1.1 million.

Slatten purchased the ticket the day before at a local grocery.

After discovering that he had won the lottery, Slatten made several stops to share the news with his fiancée, his brother and others. He also ran a few errands and grabbed lunch… and then realized he had lost his ticket.

Slatten retraced his steps from the day, ending up at an auto parts store where he found the ticket lying in the parking lot.

“It’s a million-dollar ticket,” he said, “and someone stepped right over it.”

Slatten was fortunate to find the ticket – if a Tennessee lottery ticket is lost and unsigned, then anyone can claim it.

Slatten said he and his fiancée plan to continue working, but will purchase a home of their own and upgrade their vehicles… and make some investments as well.