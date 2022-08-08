WGCL News – Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an inflation relief bill

By Diane Daily

Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an inflation relief bill that calls for a $200 payment for Indiana taxpayers from the state’s record budget surplus.

Although the Governor originally wanted the payments to be a little larger, 225-dollars, Associated Press is reporting the governor believes the bill fulfills one of the things he set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly back into special session.

Indiana residents who didn’t file a tax return no longer have to file an affidavit. But they won’t get the direct payments. Instead, they’ll receive a tax credit and will need to file a 2022 tax return in order to receive it.

Those who received the $125 Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payment through direct deposit will also receive their $200 payment through direct deposit. Hoosiers till waiting on a physical check for the $125 payment will have the additional $200 added to those checks.

The start of the new school year has been a bit of a struggle for many parents as they cope with higher prices for basic school supplies.

The National Retail Federation is predicting Americans will spend over $35-billion on back-to-school shopping this year.

But consumer experts are looking ahead to improved supply chain options in the coming months that will help bring prices down.

In the meantime, they suggest comparison shopping and taking advantage of special sales and promotions.

A City sidewalk project is getting closer to completion. Crews working on the Dunn Street Sidewalk project are constructing a new sidewalk along the west side of N Dunn Street between 15th and 16th. That includes the installation of new accessible curb ramps and a new tree plot.

And if you still need a reason to have the Monday Blues, Hershey is warning they might not be able to meet the expected demand for Halloween candy this year.

Hershey CEO Michele Buck says the candy-maker uses the same equipment to make both every day and seasonal confections.

This year’s, candy sales have been booming and store shelves this fall may not be as fully stocked as in the past.

One meeting cancellation pass along today. The City’s Bike and Pedestrian Safety Council will not be meeting for their regular session this evening.