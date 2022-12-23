WGCL NEWS — Governor Calls On National Guard This Weekend

By Diane Daily

Governor Eric Holcomb has activated nearly 150 members of the National Guard to help motorists in need this weekend. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is urging Hoosiers to stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary. If you do have to drive, give snow plows plenty of time and room to clear the roads of snow and ice.

It’s a good idea to check on your elderly neighbors during these wintery conditions. Monroe County Emergency Management has opened four warming centers in the area: At Fire Department Headquarters on College Avenue, Bloomington Fire Station 2 on South Fairfield Road, The Monroe Fire Protection District – on North Old State Road 37, And at the Ellettsville Fire Station. Due to the inclement weather, City of Bloomington Sanitation has cancelled trash pickup for today.

The Bloomington Fire Department reminds us to be careful when using space heaters to stay warm. Never put them on rugs or carpeting. Instead, place them on a floor that is flat and level, and keep them at least three feet from bedding, drapes and furniture. If you’re home and the power goes out for an extended period of time dress in layers to stay warm, avoid using your gas stove to heat the house and use battery powered lights instead of candles.

Due to the inclement weather, City of Bloomington Sanitation has cancelled trash pickup for today. The Lake Lemon Conservancy District will hold its first ever “Lemon Drop” Polar Plunge next month. It will take place on the beach at Riddle Point Park on January 15th. Money raised from the Lemon Drop Polar Plunge will support ongoing maintenance at the lake and also go to Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington who use the lake for Camp Rock activities.

Police in Shepherdsville, Kentucky received a report of a man in a bathroom standing in front of a house in a local subdivision for several hours. The caller said the man wasn’t moving and he had an odd look on his face. It turns out it was a mannequin dressed like Cousin Eddie from the movie Christmas Vacation.