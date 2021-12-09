WGCL News — GM Invests More in Bedford

Lawrence County is receiving a financial boost.

Jim Inman Photo: dbusiness.com

The Bedford General Motors plant will see a significant investment.

On Tuesday GM announced their plans to invest more than $51 million in the Bedford location. The facility will have new equipment installed to produce drive unit casing for the Chevrolet Silverado EV as well as other applications.

The Silverado is an all-electric vehicle.

The news was welcomed by Bedford Mayor Sam Craig. In a statement to the Times-Mail, Craig said “We’re thrilled to see GM continue to invest in our plant and workforce. With the way things are trending with electric vehicles and GM’s investment in the plant, this is a huge step forward that GM will have employment here for many, many years to come.”

The new investment comes less than a year after GM announced a $7 million plan to the facility.

***

The Bloomington Fire Department will be offering lead-level testing for community members this Saturday.

In a press release from the City of Bloomington, the fire department will offer a finger-prick blood test from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at their headquarters on South College Avenue.

The testing is done in a partnership with the Monroe County Health Department.

The lead testing comes after a November 5 controlled burn of a Bloomington home. The home was not checked for lead paint prior to the fire, as lead paint was not included on the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s requirement listing.

The press release noted that firefighters who participated in the controlled burn last month have shown no signs of increased lead levels.

***

A new research institute will open at IU Bloomington.

The Irsay Family Research Institute will be located in Morrison Hall on the campus. The naming of the institute comes as part of a donation from the Irsay family, owners of the Indianapolis Colts.

The institute will focus on healthcare, mental health and social sciences.

***

Monroe County has moved into the orange advisory level on the state’s COVID-19 map.