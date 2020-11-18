WGCL News — General Assembly Not Required to Wear Masks

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Indy Star)

Indiana lawmakers will not be required to wear a face mask.

Despite the Governor’s mask mandate and the spike in COIVD cases, the General Assembly will host its 2021 session without a mask requirement.

Yesterday was Organization Day. Senate President Pro Tempore, Rodric Bray said a mask mandate could be used to keep elected officials from voting on the Senate floor. “The real point here, we have an awful a lot of important things to get done this year.

Budget is crucial, redistricting is crucial, if we get in a situation where caucus members, and more importantly our staff, can’t come to work because of contact tracing, we will not be nearly as productive to get our work done,” said Sen. Bray.

Newly-elected Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor said, “Unfortunately, masks are not going to be mandatory. I have to wear a suit and a tie. I don’t think it’s asking too much to ask people when they are on the floor to wear a mask.”

Vincennes University is ending its fall semester in-person instruction earlier than planned. Face-to-face classes end Friday.

VU says it will transition to virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester. “While VU has thus far managed to keep the number of COVID cases among employees and students…relatively low, we are also experiencing increases among faculty, staff, and students,” VU President Chuck Johnson, said.

Residence halls will remain open, but students are encouraged to move home. Students who leave before the end of the semester will receive a credit to their residence hall account.

As coronavirus cases spike, Zoom will suspend its meetings time limit for Thanksgiving – globally from midnight Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27, so “your family gatherings don’t get cut short.”

Gas Buddy reports the best price for a gallon of regular gas in Indiana is currently, $1.61 a gallon in Lafayette, Indiana. In the Bloomington area, the range is $1.65 a gallon to $2.19 for regular gas.